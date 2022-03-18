Precision BioSciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTIL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.