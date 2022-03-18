Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$98.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.02.

TSE:PD opened at C$77.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$24.71 and a 52-week high of C$87.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.75.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

