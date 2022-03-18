Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Preferred Bank worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

