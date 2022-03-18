Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

PRLD stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

