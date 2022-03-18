Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.
Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
