Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.