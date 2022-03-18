Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PRTH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,190. Priority Technology has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.