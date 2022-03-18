Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRTH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,190. Priority Technology has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.