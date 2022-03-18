Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

