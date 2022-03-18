Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “
NASDAQ PCSA opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
