Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.94. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 4,175 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.