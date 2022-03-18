Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.94. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 4,175 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
