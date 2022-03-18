Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.