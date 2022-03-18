Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Univest Sec

Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Univest Sec currently has $2.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25.
PFIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.92.
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
