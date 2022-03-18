PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:PRG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,460. PROG has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PROG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PROG by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PROG by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PROG by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PROG by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PROG by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

