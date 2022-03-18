PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.
NYSE:PRG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,460. PROG has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PROG by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PROG by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PROG by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PROG by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PROG by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
