ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 12,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 129,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

