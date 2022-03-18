ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 12,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 129,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10.
About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)
