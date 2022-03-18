ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 13,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,113,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
