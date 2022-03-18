ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 13,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,113,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

