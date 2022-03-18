PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.56 Million

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to report $65.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $268.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.09 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $303.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 368,133 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter.

PRO stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.