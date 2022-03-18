ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.90 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €14.90 ($16.37) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.39 ($20.21).

Shares of ETR PSM traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €12.40 ($13.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

