Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $24.51. Pulmonx shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 3,212 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $2,159,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 24.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

