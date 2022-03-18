Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.08

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.08 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 43.90 ($0.57). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 52,850 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £224.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.08.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

