Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

