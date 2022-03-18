Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issued By Truist Financial

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SeaSpine stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

