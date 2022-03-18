Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.57. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

