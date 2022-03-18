Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sema4 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $3.10 on Friday. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 in the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

