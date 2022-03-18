Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $11,512,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

