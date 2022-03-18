Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $246.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

