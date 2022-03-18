Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $38.63 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 772.75 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.