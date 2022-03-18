Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Raised by Analyst

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fulgent Genetics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

FLGT stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

