Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $191.03 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $194.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

