Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

UBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $791.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

