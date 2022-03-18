Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn $9.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.00. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

MTN opened at $268.89 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.09 and a 200 day moving average of $310.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,083,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,979,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,205,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

