Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

EAT stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

