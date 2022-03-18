Qcash Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $63.97 million and approximately $116.81 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.87 or 0.07082218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.05 or 1.00173718 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.