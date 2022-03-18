QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 308.60 ($4.01). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 296.20 ($3.85), with a volume of 2,157,202 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.36) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 340 ($4.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.27) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 406 ($5.28).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.