QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
QualTek Services stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. QualTek Services has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.43.
QualTek Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
