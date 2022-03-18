Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Quest Resource updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

