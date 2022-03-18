Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Quest Resource updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.
In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
