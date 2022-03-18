RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $335.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.64 million and the highest is $339.57 million. RadNet posted sales of $315.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of RDNT opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RadNet has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 171.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 468,590 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after buying an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 190,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

