RAI Finance Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and $552,648.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.75 or 0.07030980 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.05 or 1.00173721 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032753 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.