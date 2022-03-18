RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

