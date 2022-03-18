RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.