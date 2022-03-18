Raymond James Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $47.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

