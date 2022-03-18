Raymond James Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $67.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.34.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

