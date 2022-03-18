Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 2.9%

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.65 and last traded at $94.77. Approximately 218,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,971,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.