Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Ready Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.
Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.
RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
