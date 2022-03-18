Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ready Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

