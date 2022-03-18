Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on O. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

