Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Integral Ad Science (IAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS):
- 3/8/2022 – Integral Ad Science was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “
- 3/4/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2022 – Integral Ad Science is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00.
Shares of IAS stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
