Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 170,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RCRT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,067. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

