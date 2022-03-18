Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

Shares of RCAT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 13,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,942. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $111.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 113.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.