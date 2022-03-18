Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $403,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 463,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,703,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,828,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $120.04 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.