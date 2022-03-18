Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $403,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 463,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,703,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,828,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $120.04 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.