Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in International Paper by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

