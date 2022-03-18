Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 235 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $41,258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $34,779,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

