Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 320 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $132.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

