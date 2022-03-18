Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

