REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.
Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.
REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.