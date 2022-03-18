REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

